Alabama Ethics Commission rules that Lanett mayor violated Alabama Ethics Act

The Alabama Ethics Commission determined Wednesday that Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy has violated the Alabama Ethics Act and referred the case to the Alabama Attorney General’s office.

No specific details were released about the complaint during the meeting, but the commission said the decision was based on evidence reviewed. The vote passed 5-0.

The Valley Times-News has reached out to the Alabama Ethics Commission for more information.

McCoy released a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to the ruling.

“Today in Montgomery, the Alabama Ethics Commission determined that probable cause exists that an ethics violation may have been committed by me,” McCoy said. “These allegations have been made against me in an attempt to impugn my character and to embarrass the City of Lanett. Unfortunately, this is the type scrutiny one must endure when they offer themselves to public service, especially during the political season. I look forward to the opportunity to discuss this matter with the Attorney General’s office and present my position as to any questions raised. I certainly do not agree even with the inference of probable cause. We as a city will move forward from this and not be deterred thereby. I will continue to hold myself to the highest standard as I continue to serve the citizens of this great city.”