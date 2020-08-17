Chambers County School District student tests positive for COVID-19

A Chambers County School District student has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after the school year started.

CCSD Superintendent Kelli Hodge confirmed Monday the positive result, saying the student is a virtual learning student that does come on campus for one period of the day. The student is at Inspire Academy, formerly known as the Chambers County Career Tech Center.

“We were told the student tested positive yesterday [Sunday],” Hodge said in an email to the VTN.

CCSD students returned to school on Wednesday.

Hodge said 13 students and one teacher had potential direct exposure., and CCSD was in the process of notifying each of them Monday afternoon. Each will have to quarantine for two weeks.

“We will provide virtual learning for the students,” Hodge said. “The classroom is being isolated and sanitized.”