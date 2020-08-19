Georgia legal community mourns loss of John Taylor

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of John M. Taylor of Lewis Taylor & Todd P.C. in LaGrange after his passing on July 25.

Admitted to the Georgia Bar in 1968, Mr. Taylor devoted a significant amount of his 52-year career in the legal profession to public service as attorney for the Troup County School System, the Harris County School System and the Harris County Board of Commissioners. A leader among his peers, he served two terms as president of the Georgia Council of School Board Attorneys and eight years as a member of the State Board of Education. He also served his country in the Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps from 1968 through 1973.

John Taylor will be missed and fondly remembered by his fellow members of the legal community.

We appreciate his dedication and the many contributions he made during his career through his exemplary service to the public and justice system.

DAWN M JONES

PRESIDENT

STATE BAR OF GEORGIA