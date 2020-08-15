Jones announces candidacy for Valley council

Jim Jones is running for re-election as the district 2 city council seat in Valley. Jones has continued to serve as a representative for the community and has worked diligently to be responsive to the needs and concerns of citizens.

Jones said the City of Valley is a progressive city. The city has been very proactive in laying the groundwork for industrial, commercial and retail development. He said the city has also made land acquisitions that will provide much needed land for residential development.He said Valley was able to do this while maintaining and improving the infrastructure of the city and noted the city has a master plan for continued growth and development.

Jones said Valley has a great group of employees that are dedicated to ensuring that the city meets the needs of its citizens. During the most recent COVID-19 crisis, Jones said Valley employees have gone above and beyond normal job duties to ensure that city services have not been interrupted.

He said most everyone was impacted by the loss of the textile industry in the Valley and called the once thriving Fairfax Mill site a blight in the community. The city had no control of the site until the city was able to purchase the property.

After the purchase of the property, the city was successful in acquiring a $500,000.00 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, Brownfield Program for clean up at the site. J

ones said he is pleased to say that the city has started the clean up of the mill site with current plans to create green space on the site.

Jones said to contact him at (706) 773-0616 for any questions regarding the city or his candidacy for District 2.