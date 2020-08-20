Jones, Bradley face off in District 2

The District 2 council seat in Valley is up for grabs this coming Tuesday. Whit Bradley will face incumbent Jim Jones for the opportunity to serve the Fairfax community on the city council.

Jones has been serving the community since the late 1980s as a volunteer on the Planning Commission and ran for office for the first time in 2000.

“I’m extremely thankful for the support that I have received from citizens over the years, and I am very passionate about, number one, the Fairfax community where I serve, and two, the City of Valley,” Jones said.

Jones said his passion for Fairfax is what drives him to continue to serve and the most recent Brownsfield grant to clean up the old mill site is something he wants to continue to see through. “It is going to allow us to remove any type of contaminated material off of the site, and it will also allow us to create some green space where the once-thriving Fairfax Mill was, and it’s not so much of a burden and a hassle on the community, but it becomes a positive,” Jones said.

Jones said he also wants to find ways to incorporate some of the current amenities of Fairfax into the mill site.

Jones also wants to see the infrastructure in the Fairfax community improved as well.

Like Jones, Bradley’s passion for Valley comes from the opportunity to give back to the community that has given him so much.

“My passion is to see the city I love to grow and prosper,” Bradley said. “We’ve come a long way, but there is still much to be accomplished. I believe public officials are obligated to serve the people who elected them.”

Bradley said business and industrial growth in Valley is essential for sustaining and improving the quality of life in Valley. Bradley is also a strong supporter of the men and women in law enforcement.

“I want to stand with the police,” he said. “They need all the help we can give.”