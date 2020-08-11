Lanett holds pop-up market on Saturday

LANETT — The parking lot across from the Lanett Mill water tower was a busy place Saturday afternoon. More than a dozen tents were set up and more than 100 people came to check out the pop-up market that took place between 2 and 4 p.m.

Organizer Deborah Ware told The Valley Times-News that she was pleased with participation on the part of local small businesses and the crowd that turned out to browse the booths.

“This was the first time we’ve done this, and we are very pleased with the way everything went today,” Ware said. “We tried to make it convenient for people to come out and shop for items they might need or want. We had everything here today from cosmetics and beauty supplies to men’s wear and athletic gear. We had jewelry, yard signs, inspirational posters, lady’s handbags, shoes, homemade candles, you name it.”

Bernard Ware had a food truck on-site and was barbecuing ribs and chicken for the crowd. Deejay Daz B played the latest sounds of the day.

Many people wore masks, and hand sanitizer was available at most of the booths.

Jarondae Truitt, owner of Stay True, Foundation Built on Loyalty, was selling Stay True clothing and passing out thank you cards for people who came out to shop while enjoying a warm summer afternoon.

“We would like to do this on a monthly basis,” Ware said. “We are planning on being back on a Saturday in September. We have yet to decide on a date, but we will definitely have another pop-up market next month. We’d like to do it once a month after that. With this having been the first time we did it we didn’t know what to expect, but we are so pleased with the way it went. We thank everyone for turning out to support us. It does show that there is a need for this kind of market. We’d like to grow and have more vendors offering products to our shoppers.”