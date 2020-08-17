Lanett man dies in single-vehicle wreck

A single-vehicle crash at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, August 16, has claimed the life of a Lanett man.

Kenneth Lee Barber, 59, was killed when the 1990 Mercedes 300 he was driving went off the roadway and struck an embankment.

Barber was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 50, approximately three miles west of Lanett.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.