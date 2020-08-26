August 27, 2020

Lanett Recreation cancels fall sports

By Staff Reports

Published 3:01 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The Lanett Recreation Department announced today that it has canceled all of its fall sports activities for 2020, including football, flag football,  soccer and cheerleading. According to a press release, the cancellation is due to the current COVID-19 virus. “We understand the disappointment but our full commitment is to the safety and health of all our participants and staff. If you have any questions please contact the Lanett Recreation Department @ 334-644-4312,” the release said.

