Local attorney endorses Wes Leonard

Dear Editor,

I have practiced law in West Point for over 40 years and I have known Wesley Leonard and his family for most of that time, and I now whole-heartedly support his candidacy for the position of Judge of the State Court of Troup County.

Over the years, Wes has become a trusted friend and colleague, and whenever I have been confronted with an issue of Georgia law or procedure that is beyond my understanding, Wes is my “go to” guy for a little informal consultation on how best to resolve the issue.

His knowledge and his analytical skills have, on a number of occasions, helped me steer a client toward a favorable result.

He will bring that same knowledge and analytical skill to the State Court bench, together with a demeanor and temperament which will make him an outstanding member of the Georgia judiciary.

Judicial elections in Georgia are “non-partisan”, which means that any voter in the Democratic or Republican primary runoff election, or neither, is entitled to vote in the judicial election.

Therefore, I strongly encourage and urge ALL registered voters in Troup County to go to their polling place next Tuesday, Aug 11, and help elect Wesley Leonard as our next State Court judge.

DON CLEVELAND

WEST POINT, GEORGIA