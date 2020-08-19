Mr. H. Gerry Rodgers, Sr., 91, of Montgomery, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Rodgers was born in Bay Minette, Sept. 25, 1928, to the late Edwin Nathaniel Rodgers and the late Charlotte Cooke Rodgers.

He graduated from Auburn University, was a retired Civil Engineer and also served in the Army Corp of Engineers. He was a member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Montgomery.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Buffalo.

He is survived by two children, H. Gerry (Laurie) Rodgers, Jr. of Montgomery and James Lee (Anna) Rodgers; son-in-law, George Kelley of Atlanta; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Peggy Rodgers; daughter, Martha Jane Kelley; three brothers and one sister.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church in support of Jim Rodgers & family: 1728 South Hull Street Montgomery, Alabama 36104.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.