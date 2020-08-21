Mr. James Phillip Kimble, 75, of LaFayette died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at LaFayette Extended Care, LaFayette.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Sardis Baptist Church cemetery, Camp Hill at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Michael T. Winston officiating.

Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mr. Kimble is survived by three sisters: Martha N. Kimble Stringer, LaFayette, Mamie R. Kimble McKnight, and Athera Kimble both of Opelika ; one brother, Roy (Jan) Kimble, Montgomery and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

