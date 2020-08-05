Mr. Jaquarius Houston, 18, of Lanett, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at EAMC-Lanier in Valley.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. EST at O.H. Ministries in Lanett.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, noon EST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, Pastor Bertha Hodge officiating.

Mr. Houston is survived by his mother, Naya Robinson; father, Antonio Scott; brothers, De’Marion Robinson and Auntrevion Scott; maternal grandparents, Mary Joyce Story, Rodney Winston and Tracy Linson; paternal grandmother, Shelia Trammell Scott; special aunts, Latoya (Ike) Jackson, Jessica Scott and Lashay Scott; uncles, Vakara (Jessica) Story, Kadiri (Jeronda) Gates, Delani Scott and Brashun Scott; a host of great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

Jaquarius was a graduate of Lanett High School Class of 2020. He was an exceptional athlete who also excelled in academics. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, is handling the arrangements