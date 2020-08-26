Mrs. Betty Jean Prestridge 77, of Lanett, died Monday Aug. 24, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Prestridge was born in Randolph County, April 20, 1943, to the late Leander McCormick and the late Minnie Y. McCormick Flowers. She worked 31 years in sewing plants, Wedowee Manufacturing, Valley, Apparel, Playtex, Russell Mills, Signal Mill and Chalk Line.

She loved cooking cakes for anyone that wanted one, she loved her children and grandchildren, and to work in her flowers. She was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church in Newell and attended Evangel Temple Assembly of God Church in Lanett, and loved her church family, she gave her heart to Jesus Christ on July 21, 1958.

She loved to read her bible and doing puzzle books, and loved making quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 4 p.m. EST at Resthaven Chapel with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Allen Robinson officiating.

Visitation will be held Wednesday at Resthaven from 3 p.m. EST until 4 p.m. EST prior to the service.

She is survived by three children, Becky Lowery, Sandra (Randy) Love and James (Tina) Prestridge; seven grandchildren, Misty (Mary) Lowery, Michael (Jessica) Love, Sr., Michelle (Luke) Holley, Shannon (Bud) Doughtie, Lindsey (Ariel) Prestridge, Brandy Love and Christina Prestridge; 15 great-grandchildren, Michael Love, Jr., Autumn Holley, Hayden Holley, Bailey Prestridge, Kaylee Love, Elijah Smith, Danielle Doughtie, Ethan Doughtie, Wayne Brown, Megan (Andrew) Gough, Rusty (Makayla) Brown, Paisley Brown, Melissa Williams, Hayley Crenshaw, Aubryn Trammell; one sister; Joann (Charles) Hamner and lots of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Earl Prestridge; her brother, Elbert J. McCormick; great-granddaughters, Lily Ana Doughtie, and Kala Fauzs.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome,.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.