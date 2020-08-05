Mrs. Maurine Carlisle Barton Jackson, 96 of Five Points, AL passed away on July 30, 2020, at her residence.

Public Viewing will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 10:00 a.m. CST at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Five Points, Rev. William Trammell, Eulogist; Rev. L.B. Houston, Officiating.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by four daughters: Phyllis Barton Clark, Atlanta, Georgia; Carolyn Barton Allen, Five Points; Harolyn Barton McGuire, Roanoke; and Gwendolyn Barton, Atlanta, Georgia, eight grandchildren: Consuela Allen, Varian Barton, Eric Allen, Richard McGuire, Shandra McGuire, Janita Clark, Antoine Hodges, and Bianca Hodges, three great-grandchildren: Nakiyah McGuire, Tremayne Grace, and Mikayla Barnes, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and descendants of Jack and Eliza Pine and Lula Williams Carlisle.

