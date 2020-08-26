Mrs. Resa S. Turner, 92, of Five Points, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, 11 a.m. CST at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery in Five Points, the Rev. William Russell, officiating, the Rev. James S. Wright, eulogist.

Mrs. Turner is survived by three daughters, Brenda Turner and Shelia Turner both of Five Points, and Marie (John) Clark of LaGrange, Georgia; four sons, James F. (Mary) Turner, Raymond L. (Martha) Turner, Frederick (Shari) Turner and Casey Turner, all of Five Points and Kevin (Rekeshia) Turner, whom she raised as her own child, of Milltown; six sisters, Willie Eva Holloway of Toccoa, Georgia, Betty Swint and Lousille Swint, both of Baltimore, Mary Liza Swint, Mattie Kyles, and Ruby (Jeff) Giddens, all of LaFayette; two brothers, Junior (Minnie) Swint and Luther (Emma Gene) Swint, both of Five Points; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.