Mrs. Willie Mae Spence, 68, LaFayette, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Bethany House in Auburn.

Graveside Services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, 1 p.m. CST at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Wadley. The Rev. Ed Vines officiated.

Mrs. Spence is survived by her two daughters, Lasha (Carmicheal) Spence and Angela (Eric) Abner; one son, Greg (Donna) Spence, all of LaFayette; five sisters, Mary Jean Briskey, Teresa Briskey, Jeanette Briskey, Loretta (Willie) Ray and Faye (Rev. ED) Vines, all of LaFayette; two brothers, Alfred Lee (Ophelia) Briskey of Wadley, and Kenny Ray of LaFayette; five grandchildren, Rod Spence, Deangelo (Monique) Abner, Canshavia Zachery, Diamond Abner and Nekesha Zachery, all of LaFayette; five great-grandchildren, Demartez Williams, Serenity Abner, Kingston Daniel, Daylin Heard and Rodriquez Brewer, Jr., all of LaFayette; one aunt, Hattie Mae Briskey of LaFayette, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.