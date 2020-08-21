Ms. Makeshia Charlene Smith

Funeral service for Makeshia Smith, 35, of LaGrange, Georgia, will be at 1:00 p.m. (EST), Saturday, Aug 22, 2020, at Tabernacle of Praise Church International, 3205 22nd Avenue, Valley, AL 36854, Pastor Derrick L. Vines, Officiating and Minister Vincent Vaughn, Eulogist.

Ms. Smith, who passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home in Hogansville, Georgia, was born Feb. 4, 1985, in Chambers County.

Public viewing for Ms. Smith will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Survivors include: four children, Travion McDowell, Takirah Smith, Talliyah McDowell and Tavaris Smith all of Hogansville, Georgia; two sisters, Lois Mackey of Decatur, Georgia and Diane Mackey of LaGrange, Georgia; one brother, Dale Mackey, Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio; two grandmothers, Ernestine McCants of Valley and Minnie Smith of Atlanta, Georgia; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing, www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.