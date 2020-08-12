August 12, 2020

Police reports Aug 11

By Staff Reports

Published 6:52 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Valley reports

Domestic 3rd was reported at 100 blk of Jefferson street

Terrance Keegan Alexander, 26, of Valley, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia

Lanett reports

Scott Manley, 49, of Lanett, arrested for harassment.

Harassment reported in the 3000 Blk Phillips Rd.

Domestic violence 3rd reported in the 100 Blk S 19th St.

LaFAYETTE reports

Criminal mischief reported on co. rd. 32

Criminal trespass reported on 1st Ave. N.E.

Cruelty to animals reported on 1st Ave. N. E.

Robert Bridges, 43, was charged with two counts of failure to appear

Sheriff’s office reports

Topciciain Vaughn, 43 of Lanett, was arrested for sex offender registration and notification act violation and sex offender registration and notification act violation

Jamarious Williams, 30 of LaFayette, was arrested for receiving stolen property 1st and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer

