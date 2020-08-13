Police reports for Aug 12, 2020
Valley reports
› Report of a unlawful use of a credit/debit card and a theft of property 3rd in the 1800 block of 51st Street
› Report of a assault 3rd and a harassment in the 2300 block of 38th Boulevard
› Report of a possession of a forged instrument 2nd in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue
› Jason Carl Green, 41, of Opelika, charged with two counts of bail jumping 2nd (failure to appear- driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without insurance)
Lanett reports
› Theft of Property 3rd was reported in the 1000 blk S. 13th Ave.
› Harassment was reported in the 1800 blk 18th Ave SW.
› Harassment was reported in the 1600 blk 21st St SW.
Sheriff’s office reports
› Keitavious Heard 31, of Lanett, was arrested for failure to pay – child support
› Jason Green 41, of Opelika, was arrested for failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription medication, failure to appear – driving while suspended and failure to appear – child support
Police reports Aug 11
