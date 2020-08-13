Police reports for Aug 13, 2020

Valley reports

› Don McCullough, 46, of Lanett was arrested for bail jumping 2nd degree.

› Michael D. Dunn, 27, of Valley was arrested for burglary 3rd degree, theft of property 4th degree and probation violation.

› Felix Bernard Hicks, 52, of Valley was arrested for failure to appear – traffic.

› Jada Alexander Williams, 23, of Valley was arrested for 3 counts of failure to appear – traffic.

› Burglary 3rd degree and Theft of property 4th degree was reported in the 500 block of US Hwy 29.

› Domestic violence 3rd degree was reported in the 1500 block of Lantuck Rd.

› Theft was reported in the 1000 block of 30th St.

› Assault 1st degree was reported in the 2000 block of US 29.

Lanett reports

› Jada Alexus Williams, 23, of Lanett, arrested for 3 counts of failure to appear – Traffic and failure to appear – giving false name to officer.

› Reginald Tremayne Cleveland, 46, of Lanett, arrested for 5 counts of failure to appear.

› James Michael Grimes, 26, of Lafayette, arrested for 2 counts of failure to appear – Traffic.

› Breanna Marie Burgess, 24, of LaGrange, arrested for 4 counts of failure to appear.

› Tracy Barker, 47, of Lanett, arrested for attempting to elude a police officer and giving false name to officer.

› Don Kornelius McCullough, 46, of Valley, arrested for failure to appear.

› Lexis Daine Rainey, 26, of Lanett, arrested for possession of marijuana 2nd degree and carrying a pistol without permit.

Sheriff’s office reports

› Matthew Travis Hill 39, of, Wadley was arrested for theft of property 1st degree.

› Kimberly Denise Davis 33, of LaGrange GA was arrested for failure to appear – possession of drug paraphernalia