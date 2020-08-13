August 13, 2020

Police reports for Aug 13, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 6:59 am Thursday, August 13, 2020

Valley reports

› Don McCullough, 46, of Lanett was arrested for bail jumping 2nd degree.

› Michael D. Dunn, 27, of Valley was arrested for burglary 3rd degree, theft of property 4th degree and probation violation.

› Felix Bernard Hicks, 52, of Valley was arrested for failure to appear – traffic.

› Jada Alexander Williams, 23, of Valley was arrested for 3 counts of failure to appear – traffic.

› Burglary 3rd degree and Theft of property 4th degree was reported in the 500 block of US Hwy 29.

› Domestic violence 3rd degree was reported in the 1500 block of Lantuck Rd.

› Theft was reported in the 1000 block of 30th St.

› Assault 1st degree was reported in the 2000 block of US 29.

Lanett reports

Jada Alexus Williams, 23, of Lanett, arrested for 3 counts of failure to appear – Traffic and failure to appear – giving false name to officer.

Reginald Tremayne Cleveland, 46, of Lanett, arrested for 5 counts of failure to appear.

James Michael Grimes, 26, of Lafayette, arrested for 2 counts of failure to appear – Traffic.

Breanna Marie Burgess, 24, of LaGrange, arrested for 4 counts of failure to appear.

Tracy Barker, 47, of Lanett, arrested for attempting to elude a police officer and giving false name to officer.

Don Kornelius McCullough, 46, of Valley, arrested for failure to appear.

Lexis Daine Rainey, 26, of Lanett, arrested for possession of marijuana 2nd degree and carrying a pistol without permit.

Sheriff’s office reports

Matthew Travis Hill 39, of, Wadley was arrested for theft of property 1st degree.

Kimberly Denise Davis 33, of LaGrange GA was arrested for failure to appear – possession of drug paraphernalia

