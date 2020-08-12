Valley police searching for burglary suspect

On Sunday afternoon, Aug 2, at approximately 2 p.m., a burglary was committed at Valley Collision located on Fob James Drive. A Toyota 4 Runner was stolen as well as a 6′ x 12′ utility trailer and a John Deere Zero Turn Mower. The 4 Runner was recovered later that evening wrecked and abandoned on Gaylor Street in Valley. The John Deere Mower and Trailer have not been recovered. Video evidence revealed the burglary suspect to be a black male wearing a red shirt. Anyone with information concerning the suspect or the stolen property, please call Lieutenant Chris Daniel at 334-756-5261.

