Wellstar relocating office in West Point

West Point — Wellstar Medical Group Family Medicine-West Point has moved its practice to a new location in downtown West Point, at 599 3rd Avenue, which was previously the Bank of America building. Formerly located at 1029 Hwy 29 in West Point, the office will begin seeing patients in their newly renovated space on Monday.

Led by Dr. James Parker, the practice provides care for school-aged children, adolescents and adults. They deliver the highest level of care and treatment from prevention and wellness to diagnosis and management of a variety of common illnesses and health issues. Services and treatment offered include: preventive care/sick visits, immunizations, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, high cholesterol and abnormal triglycerides, arthritis and joint issues, asthma and COPD management, thyroid disorders, gastroenterology disorders, skin disorders, osteoporosis and bone disease, women’s health, physical and sports exams, nutrition counseling and weight management.

A native of south Georgia, Parker graduated from medical school at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies and received further training in the United States and the National Healthcare System in the UK. He completed his residency at St. Vincent’s Family Medicine Residency Program in Jacksonville, Florida.

Parker is a diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine as well as a member of the American Academy of Family Practice and the Georgia Academy of Family Practice. He prefers working in outpatient medicine with a focus on preventive medicine to help his patients achieve and maintain a good quality of life.

“We are thrilled to be in our new facility, continuing to offer exceptional care for the West Point community,” Parker said in a press release. “With health and wellness being more important than ever, we’re glad to serve the ongoing primary care needs of our patients.”

For more information about Wellstar Medical Group Family Medicine-West Point or to schedule an appointment, visit wellstar.org or call (706) 242-5067.