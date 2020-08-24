West Point police investigate afternoon shooting
At 4:30 P.M. Monday afternoon, West Point police responded to a shooting on E 12th St. Chief Donald Britt confirmed one female was shot in the leg and a male was struck in the side. Both victims are stable and have been transported to an area hospital. No further details are available at this time.
If anyone has any information on this incident are urged to contact the West Point police department.
You Might Like
McCoy, Roberts run for Lanett mayor
LANETT — Lanett’s mayoral race between incumbent Kyle McCoy and challenger Stanley Roberts comes down to a choice of continuing... read more