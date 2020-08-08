WPDA hosts ‘Movie on the River’

The West Point Development Authority will be hosting Movie on the River on Saturday, Aug 22.

With the assistance of an inflatable movie screen, moviegoers who reserved their free tickets can pull up, park and watch the PG-rated DreamWorks film, “Trolls.”

This is the first time the West Point Development Authority has hosted an event like this.

“The downtown West Point Development Authority board believes that the community and people are looking for entertainment options during this time with theaters currently being closed,” said Meghan Duke, Economic Development Director.

AMC theaters have temporarily shuttered their operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle of March. Tickets for the event will be available Aug. 17 at noon at https://moviesontheriver.eventbrite.com. The event will be held at 418 2nd Avenue, downtown West Point on the river. Gates will open at 8:15 p.m. and the movie will start at 9 p.m.

Every vehicle must have a ticket. However, there is no limit to the number of passengers in each vehicle. There is a limited amount of space.

The 40-foot inflatable movie screen can accommodate 100 cars,” Duke said.

Once parked, there will be a FM radio station frequency displayed on the screen where patrons can tune to in order to hear the movie. Pop-up tents, canopies or beach umbrellas that can obstruct the view of others will not be allowed.

For everyone’s safety and to adhere to social distancing guidelines, all attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles for the duration of the event. Patrons that have or have had contact with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the past 14-days should not attend.

“We hope the community responds positively to Movie on the River. The Downtown West Point Development Authority could possibly offer other drive-in movies in the future,” Duke said.

For more information, call (706) 645-3518 or email meghan.duke@cityofwestpointga.com.