Bobcats fall on road to No. 6 Knights

After opening their season at home with a loss to a tough Trinity team, the Beulah Bobcats traveled to an even tougher Montgomery Catholic team, who is the No. 6 team in 3A. The results were nearly the same, as the Bobcats fell 41-7.

The Bobcats offense struggled to put up really any type of offensive numbers, finishing with just 19 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Kaleb Abney was in constant duress throughout the game, which brought down the yard total significantly.

The bright spot for the Bobcats was running back Jacori Tarver, who finished with 41 yards on eight carries. He also scored the only touchdown for the Bobcats.

Caleb Burton finished with a team-high seven tackles, one of which was for a loss. Jace Hancock finished with three tackles and a blocked PAT.

The Knights dominated the game on offense, finishing with 290 yards. Knight quarterback Caleb McCreary finished with 161 yards on just seven completions.

The Knights jumped ahead early, scoring their first 21 points in the opening quarter. They added 14 more points before the end of the first half.

Beulah scored its only points in the final quarter of play.

Beulah is scheduled to have their bye week next week.