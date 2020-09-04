CCSD releases COVID numbers for week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4

On Friday, the Chambers County School District released its COVID-19 numbers from Aug. 29 until Sept. 4.

In the four-day span, there was only one positive case reported, which is the same as the previous week. Overall, there have only been six positive cases.

According to the report, nine students were sent home this week due to exposure, which is also the same as last week. Three students were sent home for exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, which is down one from a week ago.

CCSD said only one employee had a positive case this week, which is down from last week. Overall, there have been seven positive cases.

Three teachers were sent home for exposure, while none were sent home for exhibiting symptoms.

CCSD has 2,368 students on CCSD campuses and 460 employees.

“We have been very fortunate to have had very few cases or students/employees showing symptoms,” Chambers County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge said. “We are also seeing that many of the incidences of direct exposure are happening outside of school as well. We are thankful that parents are calling to inform us when their child has been exposed and are keeping their children at home.”