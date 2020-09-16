Chambers Academy rises, Lanett stays put in ASWA Poll
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its high school rankings heading into week five on Wednesday.
The Chambers Academy Rebels, who are coming off a blowout win against Lowndes Academy, have moved to the No. 2 spot in the AISA.
Glenwood, who will play Springwood on Friday, is the No. 1 team after Autauga lost last week.
The Lanett Panthers are still the No. 5 team in 2A after defeating Fayetteville 30-4 last Friday night.
Below is the full rankings heading int week five:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 4-0; 269
2. Hewitt-Trussville (2); 4-0; 211
3. Hoover; 4-0; 184
4. Auburn; 4-0; 161
5. Austin; 4-0; 140
6. Central-Phenix City; 2-2; 103
7. Prattville; 3-1; 65
8. Fairhope; 3-1; 43
9. Oak Mountain; 4-0; 41
10. Daphne; 3-1; 25
Others receiving votes: Theodore (3-1) 22, Enterprise (3-0) 21, James Clemens (2-2) 16, Murphy (4-0) 10.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mountain Brook (17); 3-0; 257
2. Oxford (6); 3-1; 224
3. Blount; 3-1; 174
4. Pinson Valley; 3-1; 157
5. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0; 136
6. Saraland; 3-1; 119
7. Opelika; 2-1; 97
8. Lee-Montgomery; 3-1; 61
9. Cullman; 4-0; 48
10. McGill-Toolen; 1-1; 11
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (4-0) 10, Muscle Shoals (2-1) 9, Eufaula (2-2) 6, Pelham (3-1) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (20); 4-0; 265
2. St. Paul’s (2); 4-0; 208
3. Ramsay; 3-0; 175
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 2-1; 170
5. Faith-Mobile; 4-0; 127
6. Guntersville; 3-0; 112
7. Alexandria; 3-0; 106
8. Pike Road; 4-0; 70
9. Demopolis; 4-0; 35
10. UMS-Wright; 2-2; 21
Others receiving votes: Fairview (3-1) 8, Russellville (4-0) 8, Greenville (3-1) 3, Sylacauga (3-1) 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (18); 4-0; 260
2. Bibb Co. (5); 4-0; 221
3. Gordo; 4-0; 176
4. Madison Co.; 4-0; 150
5. Madison Aca.; 3-0; 128
6. Mobile Chr.; 3-0; 118
7. Jacksonville; 3-1; 81
8. Etowah; 2-1; 50
9. Vigor; 2-1; 44
10. Good Hope; 4-0; 38
Others receiving votes: Jackson (3-1) 19, West Limestone (3-0) 11, Handley (1-0) 4, Straughn (4-0) 4, Munford (3-1) 2, North Jackson (3-0) 2, St. James (2-1) 2, Williamson (2-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (23); 3-0; 276
2. Fyffe; 3-0; 206
3. Walter Wellborn; 3-0; 180
4. Flomaton; 3-0; 154
5. T.R. Miller; 3-1; 133
6. Catholic-Montgomery; 3-1; 100
7. Pike Co.; 2-1; 94
8. Ohatchee; 3-1; 75
9. Bayside Aca.; 4-0; 41
10. Montgomery Aca.; 4-0; 22
Others receiving votes: Thomasville (3-0) 9, Opp (3-1) 7, Reeltown (2-2) 6, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-2) 5, East Lawrence (3-0) 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (21); 3-0; 269
2. Randolph Co. (2); 3-0; 196
3. Mars Hill Bible; 3-1; 171
4. Red Bay; 2-0; 158
5. Lanett; 3-1; 145
6. Spring Garden; 3-0; 116
7. G.W. Long; 2-0; 97
8. Clarke Co.; 3-0; 69
9. Elba; 3-1; 37
10. North Sand Mountain; 3-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Falkville (4-0) 13, Luverne (2-1) 10, Westbrook Chr. (3-0) 5, Geneva Co. (3-0) 3, Abbeville (3-0) 2, Addison (2-2) 2, Ariton (2-2) 2, Colbert Co. (4-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (23); 3-0; 276
2. Linden; 3-0; 205
3. Sweet Water; 2-1; 179
4. Maplesville; 3-1; 162
5. Notasulga; 2-0; 135
6. Pickens Co.; 2-1; 110
7. Decatur Heritage; 2-2; 82
8. Millry; 3-0; 77
9. Winterboro; 4-0; 45
10. Florala; 3-0; 33
Others receiving votes: Valley Head (3-1) 5, Loachapoka (2-1) 1, Marengo (1-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (21); 4-0; 270
2. Chambers Aca.; 4-0; 196
3. Bessemer Aca. (1); 2-1; 180
4. Pike Liberal Arts; 3-0; 148
5. Autauga Aca. (1); 1-1; 143
6. Escambia Aca.; 3-1; 126
7. Jackson Aca.; 5-0; 85
8. Macon-East; 4-0; 51
9. Patrician; 2-1; 50
10. Edgewood; 3-1; 23
Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (3-0) 19, Tuscaloosa Aca. (1-2) 16, Monroe Aca. (1-2) 3, Sparta (1-2) 1.
