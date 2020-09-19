Chambers County Sheriff’s Rodeo comes to town

LaFAYETTE – A full house is expected for the Saturday evening finale of the 24th annual Chambers County Sheriff’s Rodeo. Over 250 cowboys and cowgirls are registered to compete in events such as bull riding, bronc riding, bareback riding, calf roping, girls barrel racing and girls breakaway.

It’s a sanctioned event of the National Cowboy Pro Rodeo Association (NCPRA). The cowboys and cowgirls are competing for points to make the southeast finals, and the top ten competitors in each event will qualify for the finals.

“This is good, wholesome family entertainment,” said Sheriff Sid Lockhart. “It gets underway at 7 p.m. CDT (8 Eastern). There will be plenty of good food, family entertainment and fun things to do for the kids. There will be something for everybody, and it looks like the weather will be good.”

It will be taking place at the Chambers County Agricultural Park, located off Highway 77 on LaFayette’s north side.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for youth and those three and under are admitted free.

These rodeos generate revenue for the needs of the sheriff’s office. This year’s proceeds will go to some new body cameras for the officers and equipment to outfit some new patrol cars that have been purchased.

The NCPRA has a commitment to have the highest standards possible in regard to the fairness of competition, animal treatment and stock quality. The rules and the payouts are designed to benefit the competitors, rodeo committees, stock contractors and most importantly, the rodeo fan. The NCPRA’s goal is to have good, clean competition that has the free-spirited lifestyle of the rodeo cowboy and cowgirl on full display.

“We thank the citizens of Chambers County and the surrounding area for the support they have extended us with our rodeos,” Lockhart said. “We have tried hard over the years to give them a quality experience when they come to our rodeo arena.”