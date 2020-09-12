Chambers remains undefeated

The No. 3 Chambers Rebels started off slow in their game at Lowndes Academy, and allowed their first touchdown against the first-team defense, but came out strong in the second half, winning 43-6.

“We played a little sluggish in the first half,” head coach Jason Allen said. “We had way too many penalties in the first half. We had a turnover inside our own 10 on a mesh quarterback-running back read, which led to their only touchdown. We have to get that cleaned up, but I was proud how our kids came back in the second half and got after it.”

Chambers scored 21 of their 43 points in the third quarter.

For the second week in a row, the Rebels were able to lead a balanced offensive attack, nearly splitting its 488 yards of offense in half, finishing with 245 passing yards and 243 rushing yards.

Payton Allen continued his strong senior season, finishing with 365 yards of total offense (245 in the air and 120 on the ground). He threw for three touchdowns while adding one in the running game.

Junior receiver John White led the team in receiving yards, finishing with 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just three catches. TY Trammell added 52 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, Allen and Jordan Benbrook led the team. Benbrook finished with 13 carries for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“We’re still a work in progress offensively,” Allen said. “We’re trying to find who we are. We know that we can throw it. We know that we have weapons, but we know that we’re going to have to run the football as well. We’re still growing offensively, which I think is a good thing because we don’t want to peak right now. We want to be playing our best ball down the stretch.”

CA is home against Valient Cross for its next game.