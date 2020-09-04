Christmas traditions to continue

The year 2020 has been one unlike any other. Normal traditions — such as events in the spring and summer, crowded football games, concerts and much more have had to alter plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone in our country has felt the pains of COVID-19, whether they were personally impacted by a diagnosis or just by having their normal routine completely changed.

However, people in the Valley area got a little bit of good news on Wednesday when Valley Parks and Recreation Director Laurie Blount announced that the area’s Christmas traditions are still on for this upcoming year.

That includes the merry-go-round, which brings people from surrounding towns for a free ride and some fun with family. On certain days, the line gets fairly long.

This year there will likely be some precautions taken for social distancing, but Blount said unless something changes the merry-go-round will be back again.

“Just wanted to reassure everyone that as of today the 2020 Christmas Merry Go Round will be in Valley this year,” said a post on the merry-go-round Facebook page on Aug. 28. “We can’t let a little COVID 19 stop a 64 year old tradition. It may look a little different depending on where we are with the virus, but unless there is a complete shut down, it will be here! Stay tuned for more information about this year’s activities.”

We’re glad to hear the merry-go-round is still planned. We’re also happy the Christmas parade and Langdale nativity are still set to taken place this year as well.

We’re still months away from Christmas, but all of us know it’ll be here before we know it. And in a year that has been anything but normal, we’re hoping the spirit of the holidays will have a way of bringing everyone together.

Every community has a special holiday tradition, but we’re not there’s another as unique as the merry-go-round in Valley.

We’re glad it’s back again, and we can’t wait to see long lines — social distanced.