EAMC updates COVID numbers

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center and at EAMC-Lanier continues to drop, according to information released by the hospital on Friday afternoon.

There were 18 people hospitalized total between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier as of Friday afternoon, and that number has consistently dropped for four consecutive days. The highest at any time was back in July, when there were 62 people hospitalized.

There were seven people on ventilators on Friday. That number has been consistently between five, six and seven since Aug. 16. It had risen by two since Thursday, when only five people were on a ventilator.

The 528-SICK call center will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Overall, Chambers County has had 26 positive cases over the last 14 days, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. There have been 850 total positive cases in Chambers County and 40 total deaths, according to ADPH.

Troup County has had 154 cases the last two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Overall, Troup County has 2,634 cases and has had 89 deaths. According to GDPH, 6.2 percent of COVID-19 tests in Troup County have been positive the last two weeks.