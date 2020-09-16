Harris County schools closed Thursday

Due to predicted severe conditions from the Hurricane Sally weather system, all Harris County School District (HCSD) operations are canceled for Thursday, Sept. 17.

Per the National Weather Service, Harris County is located directly in the center of the projected inland storm path. The major effects of the storm are expected to impact Harris County early Thursday morning and throughout the day.

Dr. Justin Finney, assistant superintendent of business services and technology, stated, “On Thursday morning the weather is expected to be such that it will prevent us from safely conducting morning bus routes and school arrival routines. We are in a flash flood watch and we have been told to expect 5-8 inches of rain in a 24-hour period and gusting winds up to 35 mph. School buses cannot operate in winds exceeding 35 mph. And, we have been told to expect scattered downed trees and power lines.”

“The decision to cancel school for Thursday, Sept. 17, was made out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the HCSD staff and students as well as for the Harris County Emergency Management Services and first responders,” Finney shared.

As the situation develops and decisions are made, the district will share announcements through:

-HCSD call, email, and/or text to those properly registered

-Email to all HCSD faculty and staff

-HCSD Facebook Page (Harris County School District – GA)

-HCSD website (www.harris.k12.ga.us)

-Media release to local daily media outlets.

Finney added, “Please stay aware of changing weather forecasts. We will provide updates as needed. Thank you for your support as we strive to keep our Harris County families safe.”