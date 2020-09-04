LaFayette drops first game of season on road

After sitting out the first two weeks of the season, the Juan Williams era finally began for the LaFayette Bulldogs in their 28-14 loss on the road against regional opponent Randolph County.

“We just fell a little short,” Williams said. “Give Randolph County credit. That’s a tough-nosed team. We learned a lot about who we are and what we need to get to. We believe we can get there. We’ll be back.”

The first half was a defensive stalemate, as the halftime score was 7-6 in favor of the Bulldogs. LaFayette’s only first-half touchdown was scored from an interception that was returned 90-yards for a touchdown.

In the second half, both Randolph County and LaFayette were able to get the offense going. Just one series after the Tigers scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass, the Bulldogs started to get the offense rolling.

Led by sophomore running back Joshua Combs, LaFayette moved the ball to the Tigers side of the field. Combs took a handoff, shook a couple of tacklers off and sped 47-yards for a touchdown, giving LaFayette its final lead of the game.

“Combs had a great game. He really stood out tonight,” Williams said.

After the Combs touchdown, the Bulldogs started to fade down the stretch due to their lack of depth, and it being their first game.

“We just got tired,” Williams said, “being the first game out [and being] without some players.”

Randolph County took the lead on the ensuing kickoff, as a Tigers ran the ball back 85 yards, putting them up 18-14. By the end of the third quarter, the Tigers led 28-14, a score that would be the final.

Williams introduced a new system for the Bulldogs, which is extremely different than what the Bulldogs have run in previous seasons since they are mainly under center. He said he was pleased with the team’s performance.

“They did better than what I thought they would,” Williams said. “We hurt them. We went up and down the field, even though the points don’t show it.”

LaFayette travels to B.B. Comer on Sept. 11 for its next regional game.