Lanett holds second pop-up market

LANETT — A busy Pop-Up shop took place Saturday on the parking lot across from the Lanett Mill site. It offered a chance for locals to browse among a number of booths that were set up under tents and look for such items as men’s and women’s clothes, shoes and various household items.

“We are really happy with the way it turned out today,” said organizer Zeborah Ware. “We had 27 vendors. We had over 100 people here by early afternoon, and we plan on being here until around four o’clock. We would like to keep doing this on the third Saturday of every month, weather permitting. We can’t do it if it’s raining or too cold. I think it’s something that both the vendors and the public like.”

Ware ran a booth called Hvn Sent Candle Company, where people could check out her scented candles. Her dad, Bernard Ware, was cooking on-site and making whole chicken wings, hot wings and pork chop plates. Another vendor was selling homemade calendars.

Ware said that one of the best things about Saturday’s Pop Up Shop was the weather. Fall wasn’t set to arrive until Tuesday of this week, but Saturday felt much like a fall day with light breezes and cool temperatures.

“I think people coming out here today were really enjoying themselves,” she said.

Michael Madden kept everyone entertained taking on the role of DJ Ty Infamous.

“The support we have gotten has been amazing,” Ware said. “It’s free to the public to come out and shop, and lots of people have been coming out. People can check us out on Facebook at Pop Up Lanett.

For information about having a booth at the Pop Up Shop, go to PopupLanett@gmail.com.