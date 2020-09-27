Man dies in early morning shooting in Chambers County

On Sunday, Sept 27 the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 1000 block of County Road 65 in reference to shots fired in the area and a male subject who had been assaulted.

When deputies arrived, they found a 23-year-old victim with gunshot wounds, later identified as Rodney Finley Jr. Mr. Finley was transported to EAMC-Lanier were he later died as a result of those injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and Deputies are requesting if you have any information about this case please contact Sergeant Hinkle at (334)864-4335 or (334)864-1083