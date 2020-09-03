Mr. James Cleve Hart, 75, of Lanett, died at his residence on Aug. 29, 2020.

Mr. Hart was born in Ellaville, Georgia on April 8, 1945.

He leaves behind, fiancee, Roberta Baker Walker; three stepchildren, Dell Ivey, Gail Allen, Rodney Walker; three sisters, Helen Lawrence, Elnora Hinton, Betty Batts; one nephew: Henry Williams; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to the coronavirus and COVID-19, and in the honor of Mr. James Cleve Hart, the family will have a memorial drive by at 608 South 3RD Ave. Lanett, 36863 on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Directed by Ward’s Funeral Home.