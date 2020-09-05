Mr. William McCord
Mr. William McCord, 94, of Lanett, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Lake Martin Community Hospital, Dadeville.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Pine Hill Cemetery, Lanett at noon EST with the Rev. Leonard Autry, officiating.
Public viewing was at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 3 p.m EST to 7 p.m. EST.
Mr. McCord is survived by one niece, Charlene D. Patton, Lanett; three nephews, Jesse Matthews, Jr., Atlanta, James Henry White, West Point and George Lee Patton, Lanett and a host of extended family and friends.
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.
Mrs. Sarah Jackson Porter
Mrs. Sarah Jackson Porter, a resident of Lanett, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville. Graveside... read more