Mrs. Betty Lee Booker Smith
Mrs. Betty Lee Booker Smith, a resident of Snellville, Georgia and native of Valley, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 202,0 at Eastside Medical Center, Snellville, Georgia.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and mandates from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the CDC, Funeral Services are private.
Public Viewing is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 5: p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2:p.m. at Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel, 305 W. F. Burns Drive, Valley, AL.
Her survivors include, two children, Ana M. Richardson (Julius Bullock), Snellville, Georgia and Michael (Cutina) Smith, Belton, Missouri; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Al Davis (Marthar) Booker, Ft. Wayne, Indiana; one sister, Sarah Ann Dunn, Lanett; favorite nephew, Larry Dunn, Lanett; best friend and cousin, Ethel Nell James, Columbus, Georgia; and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.
Mrs. Rachel Hammock
Mrs. Rachel Hammock, 80, of Valley, passed away at Lanier Nursing Home in Valley, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Mrs.... read more