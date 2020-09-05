Mrs. Sarah Jackson Porter
Mrs. Sarah Jackson Porter, a resident of Lanett, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville.
Graveside Services are scheduled for Saturday, Sept.5, 2020, at 2 p.m. EST at Pine Hill Cemetery, Lanett with Brother Jeffery Morgan officiating.
Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy L. Porter; one daughter, Tourjous Jackson Cook; one granddaughter, Sarah Morgan Cook; four sisters, Dorothy Hutchinson Todd, Ida Jackson Askew, Diane Jackson Brooks and Yvonne Jackson Vines; two brothers, John W. Jackson and Jessie L. Jackson; one aunt, Juliet Holloway; three sisters-in-law, Patricia Hutchinson, Emma G. Jackson and Vera Porter (Lorenzo) Nickerson; three brothers-in-law, Chartina Porter, Manuel Lewis Edwards and Darrius Porter; a special and loving friend, Lillie Ray; three step-children, Harvey Stanford, Marcel Harper and Tobias L. Porter; and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.
Mr. Edward Earl Arnett
Mr. Edward Earl Arnett passed peacefully with his family surrounding him on Sept. 2, 2020, at his home in Lanett.... read more