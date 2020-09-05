September 5, 2020

Mrs. Sarah Jackson Porter

By Staff Reports

Published 7:45 am Saturday, September 5, 2020

Mrs. Sarah Jackson Porter, a resident of Lanett, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville. 

Graveside Services are scheduled for Saturday, Sept.5, 2020, at 2 p.m. EST at Pine Hill Cemetery, Lanett with Brother Jeffery Morgan officiating. 

Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing. 

She is survived by her husband, Tommy L. Porter; one daughter, Tourjous Jackson Cook; one granddaughter, Sarah Morgan Cook; four sisters, Dorothy Hutchinson Todd, Ida Jackson Askew, Diane Jackson Brooks and Yvonne Jackson Vines; two brothers, John W. Jackson and Jessie L. Jackson; one aunt, Juliet Holloway; three sisters-in-law, Patricia Hutchinson, Emma G. Jackson and Vera Porter (Lorenzo) Nickerson; three brothers-in-law, Chartina Porter, Manuel Lewis Edwards and Darrius Porter; a special and loving friend, Lillie Ray; three step-children, Harvey Stanford, Marcel Harper and Tobias L. Porter; and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. 

Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.

