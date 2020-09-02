OUR VIEW: Local kid lives out his dream

Much of a child’s time growing up involves picking up a ball and pretending to be their favorite athlete.

Whatever the sport, they envision themselves being the star player at the highest level, at the most pivotal time in the most critical game in history and almost every time they hit the game winning shot.

Valley native Matt Foster was undoubtedly one of those kids. Except, he is now currently living out part of that dream — the dream to play Major League Baseball.

On Aug. 1, Foster walked onto the mound at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City in the bottom of the fifth inning.

On the second pitch of his professional career, Foster gave up a single, then proceeded to sit down the next three batters to retire the side.

He also picked up a strikeout, as he got Ryan McBroom to chase a high fastball that registered 93 MPH on the radar.

In his last 15 games, Foster has racked up 4 wins with 20 strikeouts and a 1.13 ERA in just 16 innings pitched.

Roughly seven years earlier, Foster was a major factor for the Valley Rams both behind the plate and on the mound.

Chambers County is no stranger to athletes competing at the highest levels in athletics and this should serve as more proof to children throughout our county that dreams can come true if you are willing to work hard to achieve them.

It is fun to watch someone that is connected to this area competing at the highest level of anything.

We want to send a congratulations to Matt Foster for the success he has seen through all of his hard work and being dedicated at perfecting his craft.

We will be watching closely