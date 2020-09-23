Panthers rise one spot, Rebels remain put in ASWA poll
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its high school football ranking heading into week six.
Chambers Academy and Lanett remain the two teams ranked in Chambers County.
Lanett is coming off a shutout win against region opponent and rival LaFayette. Alongside a solid win, the Panthers rose a spot with former No. 1 Leroy losing last Friday. The Panthers also received two first-place votes.
The Rebels enter week six the same place they were ranked a week ago, at No. 2. The Rebels handily defeated Valient Cross last Friday. They are behind the No. 1 Glenwood Gators.
Below is the entire ASWA rankings:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 5-0; 276
2. Hoover; 5-0; 205
3. Auburn; 5-0; 181
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-1; 160
5. Central-Phenix City; 3-2; 137
6. Prattville; 4-1; 101
7. Fairhope; 3-1; 73
8 (tie). Daphne; 3-1; 53
8 (tie). Theodore; 4-1; 53
10. Austin; 4-1; 49
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (3-2) 9, Enterprise (3-1) 5, Sparkman (3-2) 5, Oak Mountain (4-1) 3, Florence (3-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mountain Brook (16); 4-0; 255
2. Oxford (7); 4-1; 228
3. Pinson Valley; 4-1; 170
4. Saraland; 4-1; 160
5. Clay-Chalkville; 5-0; 148
6. Opelika; 3-1; 104
7. Lee-Montgomery; 4-1; 74
8. Cullman; 5-0; 66
9. Blount; 3-2; 62
10. McGill-Toolen; 2-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (3-1) 9, Pelham (4-1) 3, Eufaula (3-2) 2, Hueytown (2-3) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (19); 5-0; 262
2. St. Paul’s (3); 5-0; 211
3. Ramsay; 4-0; 176
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 3-1; 171
5. Guntersville; 4-0; 130
6. Alexandria; 4-0; 120
7. Pike Road; 5-0; 79
8. Faith-Mobile; 4-1; 69
9. Demopolis; 5-0; 47
10. UMS-Wright; 2-2; 22
Others receiving votes: Fairview (4-1) 10, Russellville (5-0) 8, Greenville (3-1) 3, Sylacauga (3-1) 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (23); 5-0; 276
2. Gordo; 5-0; 200
3. Madison Co.; 5-0; 168
4. Madison Aca.; 4-0; 145
5. Mobile Chr.; 4-0; 144
6. Bibb Co.; 4-1; 105
7. Jacksonville; 4-1; 96
8. Etowah; 3-1; 66
9. Good Hope; 5-0; 58
10. Jackson; 4-1; 29
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (4-0) 13, Handley (2-0) 4, St. James (3-1) 4, Vigor (2-2) 3.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (23); 4-0; 276
2. Fyffe; 4-0; 206
3. Walter Wellborn; 4-0; 180
4. Flomaton; 4-0; 153
5. T.R. Miller; 4-1; 143
6. Catholic-Montgomery; 4-1; 106
7. Ohatchee; 4-1; 91
8. Montgomery Aca.; 5-0; 61
9. Thomasville; 4-0; 42
10. Opp; 4-1; 13
Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (4-1) 11, Trinity (4-1) 11, Pike Co. (2-2) 7, Reeltown (3-2) 5, East Lawrence (4-0) 4, Hillcrest-Evergreen (3-2) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Randolph Co. (17); 4-0; 248
2. Mars Hill Bible (2); 3-1; 196
3. Red Bay (2); 3-0; 182
4. Lanett (2); 4-1; 169
5. Leroy; 3-1; 131
6. Spring Garden; 4-0; 120
7. G.W. Long; 3-0; 97
8. Clarke Co.; 4-0; 82
9. Elba; 4-1; 40
10. North Sand Mountain; 4-0; 22
Others receiving votes: Falkville (4-0) 15, Geneva Co. (4-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (4-0) 4, Colbert Co. (5-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (23); 4-0; 276
2. Linden; 4-0; 206
3. Sweet Water; 2-1; 178
4. Maplesville; 4-1; 162
5. Notasulga; 3-0; 135
6. Pickens Co.; 3-1; 110
7. Decatur Heritage; 3-2; 83
8. Millry; 4-0; 75
9. Winterboro; 5-0; 46
10. Florala; 4-0; 34
Others receiving votes: Valley Head (4-1) 5, Marengo (2-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (22); 5-0; 273
2. Chambers Aca.; 5-0; 198
3. Bessemer Aca. (1); 2-1; 187
4. Pike Liberal Arts; 4-0; 158
5. Escambia Aca.; 3-1; 131
6. Jackson Aca.; 5-0; 105
7. Macon-East; 5-0; 84
8. Patrician; 3-1; 77
9. Autauga Aca.; 1-2; 37
10. Morgan Aca.; 4-0; 35
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (3-2) 23, Abbeville Chr. (3-1) 1, Sparta (2-2) 1, Tuscaloosa Aca. (1-3) 1.
