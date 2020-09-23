Panthers rise one spot, Rebels remain put in ASWA poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its high school football ranking heading into week six.

Chambers Academy and Lanett remain the two teams ranked in Chambers County.

Lanett is coming off a shutout win against region opponent and rival LaFayette. Alongside a solid win, the Panthers rose a spot with former No. 1 Leroy losing last Friday. The Panthers also received two first-place votes.

The Rebels enter week six the same place they were ranked a week ago, at No. 2. The Rebels handily defeated Valient Cross last Friday. They are behind the No. 1 Glenwood Gators.

Below is the entire ASWA rankings:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (23); 5-0; 276

2. Hoover; 5-0; 205

3. Auburn; 5-0; 181

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-1; 160

5. Central-Phenix City; 3-2; 137

6. Prattville; 4-1; 101

7. Fairhope; 3-1; 73

8 (tie). Daphne; 3-1; 53

8 (tie). Theodore; 4-1; 53

10. Austin; 4-1; 49

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (3-2) 9, Enterprise (3-1) 5, Sparkman (3-2) 5, Oak Mountain (4-1) 3, Florence (3-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mountain Brook (16); 4-0; 255

2. Oxford (7); 4-1; 228

3. Pinson Valley; 4-1; 170

4. Saraland; 4-1; 160

5. Clay-Chalkville; 5-0; 148

6. Opelika; 3-1; 104

7. Lee-Montgomery; 4-1; 74

8. Cullman; 5-0; 66

9. Blount; 3-2; 62

10. McGill-Toolen; 2-1; 28

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (3-1) 9, Pelham (4-1) 3, Eufaula (3-2) 2, Hueytown (2-3) 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Clay Co. (19); 5-0; 262

2. St. Paul’s (3); 5-0; 211

3. Ramsay; 4-0; 176

4. Pleasant Grove (1); 3-1; 171

5. Guntersville; 4-0; 130

6. Alexandria; 4-0; 120

7. Pike Road; 5-0; 79

8. Faith-Mobile; 4-1; 69

9. Demopolis; 5-0; 47

10. UMS-Wright; 2-2; 22

Others receiving votes: Fairview (4-1) 10, Russellville (5-0) 8, Greenville (3-1) 3, Sylacauga (3-1) 3.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. American Chr. (23); 5-0; 276

2. Gordo; 5-0; 200

3. Madison Co.; 5-0; 168

4. Madison Aca.; 4-0; 145

5. Mobile Chr.; 4-0; 144

6. Bibb Co.; 4-1; 105

7. Jacksonville; 4-1; 96

8. Etowah; 3-1; 66

9. Good Hope; 5-0; 58

10. Jackson; 4-1; 29

Others receiving votes: West Limestone (4-0) 13, Handley (2-0) 4, St. James (3-1) 4, Vigor (2-2) 3.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (23); 4-0; 276

2. Fyffe; 4-0; 206

3. Walter Wellborn; 4-0; 180

4. Flomaton; 4-0; 153

5. T.R. Miller; 4-1; 143

6. Catholic-Montgomery; 4-1; 106

7. Ohatchee; 4-1; 91

8. Montgomery Aca.; 5-0; 61

9. Thomasville; 4-0; 42

10. Opp; 4-1; 13

Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (4-1) 11, Trinity (4-1) 11, Pike Co. (2-2) 7, Reeltown (3-2) 5, East Lawrence (4-0) 4, Hillcrest-Evergreen (3-2) 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Randolph Co. (17); 4-0; 248

2. Mars Hill Bible (2); 3-1; 196

3. Red Bay (2); 3-0; 182

4. Lanett (2); 4-1; 169

5. Leroy; 3-1; 131

6. Spring Garden; 4-0; 120

7. G.W. Long; 3-0; 97

8. Clarke Co.; 4-0; 82

9. Elba; 4-1; 40

10. North Sand Mountain; 4-0; 22

Others receiving votes: Falkville (4-0) 15, Geneva Co. (4-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (4-0) 4, Colbert Co. (5-0) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (23); 4-0; 276

2. Linden; 4-0; 206

3. Sweet Water; 2-1; 178

4. Maplesville; 4-1; 162

5. Notasulga; 3-0; 135

6. Pickens Co.; 3-1; 110

7. Decatur Heritage; 3-2; 83

8. Millry; 4-0; 75

9. Winterboro; 5-0; 46

10. Florala; 4-0; 34

Others receiving votes: Valley Head (4-1) 5, Marengo (2-2) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (22); 5-0; 273

2. Chambers Aca.; 5-0; 198

3. Bessemer Aca. (1); 2-1; 187

4. Pike Liberal Arts; 4-0; 158

5. Escambia Aca.; 3-1; 131

6. Jackson Aca.; 5-0; 105

7. Macon-East; 5-0; 84

8. Patrician; 3-1; 77

9. Autauga Aca.; 1-2; 37

10. Morgan Aca.; 4-0; 35

Others receiving votes: Edgewood (3-2) 23, Abbeville Chr. (3-1) 1, Sparta (2-2) 1, Tuscaloosa Aca. (1-3) 1.