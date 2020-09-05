Sis. Daisy Queen Huguley Winston, a resident of Valley, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Graveside services are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. EST at Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery, Valley, with Pastor Karanja Story officiating.

Davis Memorial Mortuary directing.

Public Viewing is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. from Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel.

Her survivors include four children, Dr. Sherman (Tonya) Winston, Tryman Merrell (Denise) Winston, Ryan Nakia (Sophronia) Winston and Courtney (Michael) Winston; one sibling, Dorothy “Dot” (Walter James) Finley; one aunt, Georgia Lee; several siblings by marriage; and, a host of grandchildren who affectionately refer to her as “Mama”, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, lifelong sister-friends, other relatives and friends.

