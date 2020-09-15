Valley man killed in wreck on Lee Road 274

A Valley man was killed in a wreck Tuesday morning on Lee Road 274.

Dylan Michael Speed, 30, was killed when the 2010 Ford F-250 truck he was riding in ran off the roadway and struck a tree around 2:10 a.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Speed was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALE. The crash occurred on Lee Road 274 near U.S. 29, approximately five miles south of Valley.

The single-vehicle crash remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division.