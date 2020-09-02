Whitlow signs with WIU

JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow has made his decision on the next uniform he will wear. The former LaFayette standout football player has chosen to sign with Western Illinois.

Whitlow had spent his first three years of college at Auburn, before announcing that he would transfer from the program in February.

Whitlow was the Tigers leading rusher the last two seasons, running for more than 1,500 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns in his two years at Auburn.

As a redshirt sophomore, Whitlow ran for 763 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games.

Whitlow was a three-star athlete coming out of LaFayette High School.

Western Illinois, which is an FCS school, plays in the Missouri Valley Conference. The conference has already announced that it would postpone football and will try to play in the spring.