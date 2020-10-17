CCSD releases weekly COVID-19 report

Monday was the first day of the second nine weeks in the Chambers County School District. The number of students on campus went up from 2,380 to 2,672 at the start of the second quarter.

With the number of students going up, the number of cases stayed relatively the same.

There were three positive COVID-19 cases from the week of Oct. 12-16, the same number of positive cases last week.

The number of students quarantined decreased from 80 to just 26.

Only one student was sent home for symptoms of COVID-19.

“We did have students come back on Monday, for the start of the second nine weeks, so we’ve just been teaching them the protocol,” Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge said. “We’re really not going to know how any of this [adding back students] affects us until later.”

Students were off on Friday because of a teacher development day and will have fall break from Monday to Wednesday.

“[It’s nice] to have this fall break to spray down the schools. Everyone can kind of take a little breather,” Hodge said.

Hodge said that she is worried about the possibility of positive cases rising because of the time away from school.

“We saw a little increase after Labor Day, so just with people traveling and just having a little more free time to be able to do things, there probably will be an increase in our cases, which probably won’t be related to school but will affect school,” she said.

Two CCSD employees were sent home for positive cases this week, which is the same amount from a week ago.

Four employees are quarantined, which is down one from a week ago.