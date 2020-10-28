Chambers County upgraded to tropical storm warning due to Zeta

Chambers County has been upgraded to a tropical storm warning, due to the approaching Hurricane Zeta. The area had been previously been under a tropical storm watch.

It’s a rare warning for Chambers County, but it means tropical storm-force winds are expected in the area over the next 36 hours.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham said it forecasts wind gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour with peak gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

Zeta is expected to make landfall Wednesday and is expected to impact Chambers County Wednesday into Thursday.

