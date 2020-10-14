Crunchtime for Census 2020

We have written ad nauseam in this space about the importance of completing the Census.

The deadline has been extended to Oct 31 and Chambers County can benefit from this extension as the response rate is a dismal 59.3 percent.

Alabama is in dire need of having the best count possible this year.

An undercount could cost the state one, possibly two, congressional seats and the amount of federal funding over the next ten years it could have received with a better count. It’s estimated that the state will lose an estimated $1,600 in funding for every person not counted. That’s $16,000 per person for the next 10 years. Local communities depend on information from the Census Bureau to fund programs that promote the well-being of families and children as well as equal employment opportunities.

The amount of money a given area receives from the federal government on highway projects and healthcare needs is based on Census data.

Chambers County Census Committee Co-chair Sam Bradford told The Valley Times-News on Monday that he and fellow Co-chair Debra Riley will be hosting events in LaFayette and Valley to encourage people who have yet to be counted to come and do so.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Bradford, Riley and other leaders will be at Huguley School from 5 to 7 p.m. E.T. in a drive to get better Census participation. Bradford hopes to do the same thing in LaFayette on Oct. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. C.T., but details are still being finalized.

It only takes a few minutes to fill out the census form. The information received is strictly confidential, and it’s one of the best things someone can do to help their community.

Do your part and fill out the census if you have not already.

The future of Chambers County absolutely depends on you.