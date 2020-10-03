LaFayette picks up first win of season

With just over three minutes left in the game and up seven, LaFayette was forced to punt deep inside their own territory. A bad punt gave Ranburne the ball at the LaFayette 11-yard line. The defense held its own, stopping Ranburne before it could tie the game.

LaFayette held on, claiming its first win of the season 21-14.

“It just means the world for these kids,” head coach Juan Williams said. “I appreciate these kids and coaches for sticking in there and getting one on the road. We’re just going to keep pushing and try to turn this thing around. We’re just taking it game-by-game.”

The Bulldogs defense was solid all night, as they held a pretty good passing Ranburne team to just 14 points.

“The defense stepped up,” Williams said. “They played well and they played well when we got in tight spots. We just stood up when we needed to stand up.”

On offense, LaFayette was able to get out of its own way, which has proven difficult for most of the year. Coming into the game, Williams and his coaching staff planned on using their superior athleticism to cause problems for the Ranburne defense, and it worked for the most part on Friday.

“We scored points,” Williams said. “We’re just getting better. We just changed some guys around to put up some points, and it helped us win.”

Junior receiver Vinay Singh finished with a pair of touchdowns, while senior flex player Jay Daniels scored the other LaFayette touchdown on the ground.

The Bulldogs travel to Horseshoe Bend for their next game.