Mr. Clemmie Lee Booker was born Aug. 25, 1959, in Chambers County, to the late Clemmie T. Booker and the late Mary Nell Walker Booker. He gained his wings into eternal rest on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his residence.

“Slim,” as he was known by many, joined faith with the Greenwood Baptist Church, Lanett, at an early age. He attended Troup High School, LaGrange, Georgia. He had a special gift of washing and detailing automobiles and making them look brand spanking new.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Betty Sue Booker.

His memories will be forever cherished by his son, Brian Walker, Atlanta; a devoted brother, Curtis L. Booker, Lanett; sister-in-law, Shirley A. Booker, West Point; two granddaughters, Daijah Walker, Atlanta and London Walker, Destin, Florida; three aunts, Betty Jean, Ruby and Louise Walker, Lanett; one loyal and good friend, Malcom Malone, Lanett; his caregiver, Tracy Walker, Lanett and a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins, extended family and friends.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST in the Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery with the Bishop Donald Lancaster eulogist, the Rev. Michael Stiggers, and the Rev. Terry Tucker assisting.

Public viewing was held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 2 p.m until 6 pm at the mortuary.

