Mr. Dillon Isaac Smith

It is with great sadness that the family of Dillon Isaac Smith announces his passing as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident on Oct. 15, 2020, at the age of 18 years old.

He was born April 11, 2002, in LaGrange, Georgia. He was a 2020 graduate of Valley High School and was currently employed as a welder’s assistant at A&D metals. Dillon was known for his infectious smile and kind and loving spirit.

Dillon will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Hollie and Nathan Nations of LaGrange and Zack and Brandy Smith of Lanett; his brothers, Jordon, Kaleb, Hunter and Jacob; his sister, Belle; his great-grandmother, Maxine Bowen; grandparents, Bill and Loraine Pike, Randall and Joyce Laster, Dan and Linda Smith, Debbie Covert, Wayne and Lynn Weeks; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his older brother, Jonah Taylor. Dillon will be missed everyday by his family and friends.

Those wishing to express their condolences were invited to the visitation on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 between 6 and 8 p.m. EST at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

Those who attended were asked to observe the CDC and ADPH guidelines regarding the use of mask and social distancing.

There will be a graveside memorial service held at Restlawn Memory Gardens in LaGrange, Georgia on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST. Visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to sign the online guestbook.

